Harden moves into a tie with Allen for 2nd on career made 3-pointers list behind Curry

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) scoops up the ball in front of Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, right, during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Wyke]

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden moved into a tie with Ray Allen for second place on the NBA’s career made 3-pointers list in a loss to the Houston Rockets. He now has 2,973, well behind Golden State’s Stephen Curry, who entered Friday night with 3,779. Harden entered the game three behind Allen. He made 3 of 6 attempts in the first quarter to tie Allen but missed three more attempts the rest of the way. He didn’t play in the fourth with Houston up by 19 entering the quarter. Most of his 3-pointers came with the Rockets, where he piled up 2,029 in nine seasons.

