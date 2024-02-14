Hard-throwing Paul Skenes eager to show the Pirates what he’s got during his first spring training

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Paul Skenes would love to be on the Pittsburgh Pirates’ opening-day roster. The hard-throwing right-handed pitcher has reported for his first major-league spring training eager to show the club what he can do. Skenes says he’s going to soak in the experience and lean on Pittsburgh’s veterans to learn the ins and outs of what it means to be a big leaguer. Pirates manager Derek Shelton says he’s excited to get an up-close look at Skenes. Shelton added the club is pleased with Skenes’ development and the Pirates are excited to see Skenes on the mound once games being later this month.

