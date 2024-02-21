Hard-serving Ivo Karlovic officially announces his retirement from tennis

Ivo Karlovic has officially announced his retirement from tennis after having not played a tournament match in more than 2 1-2 years. The 2.11-meter (6 foot, 11-inch) Croatian said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that “I’ve had a very gratifying, unorthodox and long career coming from extremely humble beginnings, especially for a tennis player.” The 44-year-old Karlovic — he will turn 45 next week — played his last ATP match in a second-round qualifying loss at Indian Wells, California in October 2021. His last Grand Slam tournament match was a first-round singles loss at the U.S. Open about six weeks earlier. He finished his 25-year career with eight singles titles and a record of 371 wins and 346 losses and $10.1 million in prize money.

