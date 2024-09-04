Hard-luck LSU running back John Emery sidelined again by an ACL tear, AP source says

LSU running back John Emery has an anterior cruciate ligament tear that will sideline him for the rest of his sixth season with the 18th-ranked Tigers. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press about the injury on condition of anonymity Wednesday because LSU has not announced it. The injury occurred during practice on Tuesday and was first reported by The Advocate of Baton Rouge. Emery led LSU with 61 yards rushing in a season-opening 27-20 loss to Southern California in Las Vegas on Sunday. That included a 39-yard scamper in the third quarter. Emery also tore his ACL in the middle of last season.

