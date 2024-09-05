Harbaugh’s Chargers host Pierce’s Raiders as AFC West rivals start new eras

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in the first game under new head coaches for both teams. Jim Harbaugh returns to the NFL after leading Michigan to the national championship last season, and he will try to build another winner around quarterback Justin Herbert and a talented offensive line. Antonio Pierce took over the Raiders on an interim basis in 2023 and got the job permanently after going 5-4. Offseason signing Gardner Minshew will start at quarterback for Las Vegas.

