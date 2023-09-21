Harbaugh returns to sidelines to lead No. 2 Michigan against Rutgers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh is back where he belongs — the Michigan sidelines. After missing the first three games of the season due to a school-imposed suspension, Harbaugh will be back Saturday against Rutgers coaching his 100th game at his alma mater. The No. 2 Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) rolled without him, outscoring East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green by a combined score of 96-16, but Harbaugh made sure to credit everyone who played a part in keeping things running smoothly. The Scarlet Knights are also off to a 3-0 start led by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.

