Harbaugh, Michigan savor trip to Disneyland after wild journey to CFP Rose Bowl semifinal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Top-ranked Michigan has shown during its journey to the College Football Playoffs that whatever obstacles are put in its way, it ends up galvanizing the team. That included two suspensions to coach Jim Harbaugh that ended up being a total of six games. The unbeaten Wolverines face Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday. Even though Harbaugh’s suspensions have ended, questions about his future at his alma mater remain. When asked if he would entertain offers from the NFL during the offseason, including one from the Los Angeles Chargers after they fired Brandon Staley on Dec. 14, Harbaugh deflected both questions and said his singular focus is on the upcoming game.

