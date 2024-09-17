Harbaugh, Herbert see benefits to Chargers remaining East to prepare for matchup against Steelers

Most coaches and players would dread having to spend a week on the road. Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are relishing it. With games in the Eastern time zone for two straight weeks, the Chargers are staying in Charlotte, North Carolina, this week before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in an AFC matchup of 2-0 teams. The Bolts began their extended road trip on a great note with a 26-3 victory against Carolina last Sunday. The Chargers have five road games in the Eastern time zone for the first time since 2005.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.