Hansi Flick out as Germany coach after 4-1 loss to Japan ahead of hosting European Championship

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Germany removed Hansi Flick as coach of the men’s national soccer team on Sunday, one day after a 4-1 loss to Japan deepened the gloom around the squad ahead of hosting next year’s European Championship.

The German soccer federation, known as the DFB, said team director Rudi Völler would be one of three coaches taking joint charge of the next game, a friendly against France on Tuesday in Dortmund.

Germany hasn’t won any of its last five games and was eliminated in the group stage at last year’s World Cup.

Flick said after the loss to Japan that he wanted to stay as coach. Sunday’s announcement came hours after he led the team in a public training session attended by fans.

