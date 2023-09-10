Hansi Flick out as Germany coach after 4-1 loss to Japan ahead of hosting European Championship

By The Associated Press
Germany's national soccer coach Hansi Flick signs autographs in Wolfsburg, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Germany was jeered by its home crowd Saturday after slumping to a 4-1 loss to Japan to pile yet more pressure on coach Hansi Flick, nine months out from hosting the European Championship. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Swen Pfoertner]

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Germany removed Hansi Flick as coach of the men’s national soccer team on Sunday, one day after a 4-1 loss to Japan deepened the gloom around the squad ahead of hosting next year’s European Championship.

The German soccer federation, known as the DFB, said team director Rudi Völler would be one of three coaches taking joint charge of the next game, a friendly against France on Tuesday in Dortmund.

Germany hasn’t won any of its last five games and was eliminated in the group stage at last year’s World Cup.

Flick said after the loss to Japan that he wanted to stay as coach. Sunday’s announcement came hours after he led the team in a public training session attended by fans.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.