Hansen, Lochow pace Dayton ground game sending Flyers past Valpo 26-14

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Luke Hansen ran for 98 yards and scored the game-sealing touchdown late and Dayton beat Valparaiso 26-14. Michael Mansary gave the Beacons a 7-0 lead with a 6-yard touchdown run on their first drive after Dayton (6-4, 4-3 Pioneer Football League) went three-and-out on its first drive. Dayton evened it when Gavin Lochow ran for a 42-yard touchdown with 6:29 left before halftime. The Flyers took the lead for good when Drew VanVleet threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Lochow with nine seconds left before intermission.

