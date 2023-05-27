Hansen, Jennings homers lift Oklahoma to record 48th-straight win, 8-7 over Clemson in 9 innings.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kinzie Hansen hit a dramatic, tying three-run home run in the seventh inning, Tiare Jennings led off the ninth inning with a solo blast and Oklahoma set an NCAA record with its 48-straight win, a thrilling 8-7 decision over Clemson to win the Norman Super Regional. The two-time defending national champions were down to their final strike twice after the Tigers had rallied to take a 7-4 lead into the final inning. Hansen then belted an 0-2 pitch over the wall in left to tie it. Jennings took the first pitch in the ninth to deep center to send the Sooners to their seventh-straight Women’s College World Series and push them past Arizona’s winning streak set over two seasons in 1996-97. Maddie Moore had a three-run home for Clemson.

