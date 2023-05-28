Hansen, Jennings homers help No. 1 seed Oklahoma set record, claim Women’s College World Series spot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma defeated Clemson 8-7 in nine innings to set the NCAA Division I record for consecutive softball victories. Kinzie Hansen hit a tying three-run homer in the seventh inning after the Sooners were down to their last strike. Tiare Jennings hit a solo homer in the ninth for the winning run. Oklahoma’s 48th straight win clinched a Women’s College World Series berth. Oklahoma will play Stanford in its World Series opener. Tennessee and Washington also clinched World Series spots with wins.

