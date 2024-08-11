Hansen ends international career with another gold as Denmark wins men’s handball at Paris Olympics

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Mikkel Hansen’s international career ends with another Olympic gold medal as Denmark routed Germany 39-26 to win the men’s handball title at the Paris Games. The three-time men’s world player of the year also won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The 36-year-old said before the Paris Games that he would retire after these Olympics. Mathias Gidsel of Denmark was the game’s top scorer, scoring 11 goals on only 13 shots at Pierre Mauroy Stadium. Juri Knorr netted six times for Germany. Earlier on Sunday, Aleix Gomez scored on all five of his shots as Spain edged Slovenia 23-22 for the bronze medal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.