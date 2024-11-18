Hansel Enmanuel making an impact for Austin Peay on court with his 1 arm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No hesitation. No second-thought. Swish. The basketball rotated around the perimeter. Hansel Enmanuel caught it, and in a fluid motion, drained the 3-pointer. Perfect execution for any college basketball player. Quite remarkable for a guy with one arm. Two minutes later, a steal and a layup seemed effortless. Then there was a block at the basket. Enmanuel, a slender 6-foot-6 junior at Austin Peay, made an impact for the Governors in their 103-68 loss to No. 11 Tennessee Sunday. Five points, a rebound, an assist and two blocks were Enmanuel’s stats. But, every time he steps on the floor, his presence is known in different ways.

