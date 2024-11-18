Hans Henken back aboard Team USA catamaran 14 months after he was injured in a crash

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hans Henken’s sailing career is back at full throttle not quite 14 months after he was knocked unconscious and severely injured when the high-speed catamaran he was controlling in a SailGP race crashed off its foils and nosedived into the Mediterranean waves. The Olympic medalist is back as flight controller for the United States SailGP Team, which announced its lineup for Season 5 of the global league which starts this weekend in Dubai.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.