Hannibal scores 24 points to lead LSU over Missouri 84-80, Tigers finish 0-18 in SEC

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trae Hannibal scored 24 points to lead five in double figures and LSU beat Missouri 84-80 on Saturday night. Missouri (8-23, 0-18) ends its regular season winless in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers have lost 21 of their last 22 games since beating Wichita State 82-72. Tyrell Ward added 14 points for LSU (17-14, 9-9 SEC), which shot 50% (16 of 32) from the field and made 19 of 25 free throws in the second half. Sean East II scored 26 points to lead Missouri.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.