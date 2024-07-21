Hannes Wolf scores equalizer in NYCFC’s 1-1 draw with Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Hannes Wolf scored five minutes after Ramiro Enrique had given Orlando City the lead in the second half and New York City earned a 1-1 draw. Neither team scored until Ramiro Enrique took a pass from Martin Ojeda and found the net in the 52nd minute to give Orlando City (9-9-7) the lead. Enrique has scored all four of his goals in four straight matches. Ojeda’s assist was his seventh. New York City (11-9-5) pulled even five minutes later on the score by Wolf. Alonso Martínez was credited with his third assist of the season and Santiago Rodríguez notched his eighth on Wolf’s fifth goal.

