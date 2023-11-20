Hannes Strydom, a 1995 Rugby World Cup winner with South Africa, dies at 58 in a car crash

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African Rugby Union says 1995 Rugby World Cup winner Hannes Strydom has died in a car crash. He was 58. The union says Strydom was killed in the crash Sunday evening. Strydom was a lock who played 21 tests and 10 other games for South Africa from 1993-97. He is the fifth member of the 1995 Springboks to die relatively young. Flanker Ruben Kruger died of brain cancer in 2010 at 39, scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen died in 2017 at 45 after years battling motor neurone disease, and wings James Small and Chester Williams died within two months of each other in 2019.

