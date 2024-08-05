Hannes Daube stars as the US men beat Croatia 14-11 in water polo at the Paris Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — The U.S. men’s water polo team has been overshadowed by the country’s dominant women’s program for more than a decade. The men are looking to make their own noise at the Paris Olympics. Hannes Daube and Max Irving each scored three times to lead the United States to a surprising 14-11 victory over Croatia on the final day of group play. The Americans improved to 3-2 at the Games with their second straight win. They finished third in Group A, setting up a quarterfinal matchup with Australia on Wednesday.

