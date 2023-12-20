Hannah Jump becomes Stanford’s career 3-point leader as No. 9 Cardinal top UC Davis 92-52

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hannah Jump became Stanford’s career 3-point leader when she hit from deep in the first quarter, and Kiki Iriafen had 20 points and 11 rebounds as No. 9 Stanford powered past Northern California neighbor UC Davis 92-52. Cameron Brink added 21 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots as the Cardinal moved Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer seven victories from becoming the winningest college coach ever.

