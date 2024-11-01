Hannah Hidalgo takes relentless approach to improving her game for No. 6 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame point guard Hannah Hidalgo expects even more in her second college season than she did in her first. Yes, more than first team All-American honors, more than a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament, even more than being named the top guard in Division I women’s basketball. She wants to win a championship. It’s that relentless pursuit of perfection that’s already set the 5-foot-6 sophomore apart among the stars of women’s college basketball. Last season, she posted a 22.6 scoring average and led the nation in steals (4.6 per game).

