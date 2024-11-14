Hannah Hidalgo scores 24 points to lead No. 6 Notre Dame past James Madison 92-46

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points and Kate Koval finished with 14 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks as No. 6 Notre Dame beat James Madison 92-46. Hidalgo also had six rebounds and four steals for Notre Dame (3-0). The sophomore point guard’s tenacious defense triggered a 25-2 advantage for the Fighting Irish in fastbreak points. Kseniia Kozlova had 14 points and 10 rebounds for James Madison (3-1).

