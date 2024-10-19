Hannah Green takes 2-stroke lead after completed 2nd round of LPGA South Korea

PAJU, South Korea (AP) — Hannah Green has completed her weather-delayed second round with an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead after 36 holes of the LPGA Tour’s BMW Ladies Championship. Green was 4-under for her round Friday when rain washed out the remainder of play for the day. The Australian had a two-round total of 16-under 128 on the Seowon Valley Country Club course after also shooting a first-round 64. Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa finished her second round Saturday with a 66 and was in second place. Paris Olympic gold medalist Lydia Ko (66) and Jenny Shin (69) were tied for third, five strokes behind Green.

