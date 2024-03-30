Hannah Green shoots 11-under 61 to take 1-shot lead at LPGA Ford Championship

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Hannah Green birdied the final six holes for a career-low 11-under 61 on Friday in the LPGA Tour Ford Championship, giving her a one-shot lead going into the weekend. Increased wind did little to slow the low scoring in the inaugural event at Seville Golf and Country Club, with 20 players shooting 67 or better and a cut line of 5 under — tied for lowest in LPGA history. Green was at 14-under 130 after making 11 birdies, tied for second-most ever behind Annika Sorenstam’s 13 during her historic 59 in 2001. Sarah Schmezel match Peiyun Chien were under. Top-ranked Nelly Korda was four back in her bid to become the first LPGA player to win three straight starts since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016.

