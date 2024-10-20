Hannah Green of Australia leads from start to finish to win BMW Ladies Championship

PAJU, South Korea (AP) — Hannah Green of Australia shot a 1-under 71 to win the BMW Ladies Championship, her sixth victory on the LPGA Tour and her third this season. Green finished at 19-under 269 for the tournament and led or shared the lead after all four rounds. Celine Boutier of France finished one stroke behind Green, shooting a 6-under 66. Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand shot 68 and was two shots behind the winner.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.