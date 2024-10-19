Hannah Green keeps 2-shot lead after three rounds of the BMW Ladies Championship

PAJU, South Korea (AP) — Hannah Green of Australia shot a 2-under 70 to hold a two-stroke lead after three rounds of the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea. Green shot 64 in each of the first two rounds. The second round was completed early Saturday after rain washed out much of the play on Friday. Green has led outright or shared the lead at the end of each round. She is 18-under 198 overall. Yu Jin Sung of South Korea soared up the leaderboard with her 9-under 63, the best score of the round at the Seowon Valley Country Club, and was two shots back.

