Hannah Darling undefeated as Great Britain & Ireland builds 7-5 lead over US in Curtis Cup

SUNNINGDALE, England (AP) — Great Britain & Ireland has a 7-5 lead over the Americans in the Curtis Cup as it tries to win for the first time since 2016. Hannah Darling is leading the way for GB&I. She teamed with Mimi Rhodes for a 3-and-2 fourballs victory and with Aine Donegan for a 1-up foursomes victory on Saturday. Darling has won all three matches she has played at Sunningdale. GB&I seized control by winning two fourballs matches and halving the other. Next up are eight singles matches that will decide who gets the Curtis Cup. The event dates to 1932.

