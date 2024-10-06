Hankerson scores on 25-yard TD run, Oregon State defense comes up big in 2OT win over Colorado State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Hankerson ran for a career-high 113 yards and two scores that included a 25-yard touchdown run in the second overtime, and Oregon State stopped Colorado State twice on fourth-and-goal to end it for a 39-31 victory over Colorado State. On the final possession of the game, Colorado State had fourth-and-goal twice but didn’t score. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi was 20-of-30 passing for 263 yards and threw two touchdown passes for Colorado State (2-3), which trailed 21-10 early in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Gevani McCoy ran for 91 yards and three touchdowns for Oregon State (4-1).

