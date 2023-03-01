Hank scores 19, Clemson women beat Pitt in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Hannah Hank scored a career-high 19 points, Daisha Bradford had 15 points, six assists and four steals and 10th-seeded Clemson beat No. 15 seed Pittsburgh 71-53 in the first round of the ACC Tournament. It was the fourth straight opening-round win for Clemson (17-14), which will attempt to even the season series with No. 7 seed North Carolina on Thursday. The Tar Heels won 69-58 on Jan. 29. Hank and Amari Robinson combined for 19 points in the first half to help Clemon lead 33-20. The Tigers scored the first 14 points of the second quarter as Pitt didn’t make its first field goal until the 1:49 mark. The Panthers were held to just four points in the second quarter after going 1 of 18 from the field.

