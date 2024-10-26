Hank Bachmeier throws 3 TD passes and Wake Forest holds off Stanford 27-24

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hank Bachmeier threw three touchdown passes, Matthew Dennis hit a tiebreaking 23-yard field goal with 1:48 remaining and Wake Forest beat Stanford 27-24 in the first cross-country conference trip for the Demon Deacons. Nick Anderson sealed the win for for Wake Forest when he intercepted a pass from Ashton Daniels with 22 seconds left and Stanford in range for a potential long field goal that could have tied the game. The Cardinal lost their fifth straight game and are winless at home against FBS opponents in two seasons under coach Troy Taylor.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.