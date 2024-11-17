Hank Aaron postcard sells for nearly $200,000 at auction. Ted Williams’ ’46 AL MVP gets $528,750

A rare souvenir postcard picturing Hank Aaron as a rookie with the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro Leagues sold for nearly $200,000 at baseball memorabilia auction. The auction also included Ted Williams’ 1946 AL MVP award, which went for $528,750. The Aaron postcard from the scrapbook of scout Ed Scott, who discovered the former home run king. Hunt Auctions said it went for $199,750 following a bidding war that soared past the pre-sale estimate of $5,000 to $10,000.

