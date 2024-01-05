Haniger returns to Mariners with DeSclafani and $6M as Giants get Ray in trade of injured players

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Outfielder Mitch Haniger is returning to the Seattle Mariners after being acquired from the San Francisco Giants with right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and $6 million in exchange for left-hander Robbie Ray in a trade of underperforming players coming off injuries. Haniger was with the Mariners from 2017-22, then left to sign a $43.5 million, three-year contract with the Giants. He hit a career-low .209 with six homers and 28 RBIs last year. Ray made his only start on March 31, then had Tommy John surgery. DeSclafani didn’t pitch after July 23 because of a right elbow flexor strain.

