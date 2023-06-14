Haniger breaks forearm when hit by pitch in Giants’ 11-3 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — San Francisco outfielder Mitch Haniger broke his right forearm when hit by a pitch from the St. Louis Cardinals’ Jack Flaherty in the third inning of the Giants’ 11-3 win. Haniger battled back from an oblique injury in spring training and was rounding into form. The 32-year-old, who is hitting .230 with four homers and 22 RBIs, drove in two runs to help the Giants beat the Cardinals 4-2 on Monday night.

