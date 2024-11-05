Hand’s career-high double-double leads Boston College to a 69-60 win over The Citadel

BOSTON (AP) — Donald Hand Jr. scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, both career highs, as Boston College held off The Citadel 69-60 in a season opener. Hand was 4 of 14 shooting from the field but was 3 of 8 from long range and 11-for-11 from the line. Chad Venning scored 15 points and Elijah Strong knocked down his first four shots, including a 3-pointer, to finish with 11 points. Dion Brown, a transfer from UMBC, came off the bench and drilled a corner 3 on his first offensive possession.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.