Handlogten, Pullin help Florida top Georgia 102-98 in OT after blowing 21 point 2nd half lead

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Micah Handlogten had a career high 23 points with 17 rebounds, Zyon Pullin had seven of his 20 points in overtime and Florida defeated Georgia 102-98 after blowing a 21-point lead in the second half. The Gators made 5 of 7 shots in the extra period and all seven free throws. That hot shooting came after they went 3 of 11 over the last 7 1/2 minutes of regulation with a 16-point lead. Pullin opened overtime scoring with a three-point play. It was 100-98 when Georgia’s RJ Melendez converted a turnover into a deep 3 with 6.5 seconds let, but Pullin iced it at the line with 5.7 to go. Melendez scored a career-high 35 points on 13-of-19 shooting with six 3s.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.