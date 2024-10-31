Hana Wakimoto of Japan shoots 9-under 63 to lead after the first round of LPGA’s Toto Classic

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Hana Wakimoto of Japan shot a 9-under 63 to lead by two shots after the first round of the LPGA’s Toto Classic in Japan. Jin Young Ko of South Korea was two off the pace after a 65 on Thursday. Four players carded 66s to be within three shots of the lead: Linn Grant, Ayake Furue, Hyo Joo Kim and Jenny Shin. Australian Minjee Lee was tied for seventh after a 67 and Canadian Brooke Henderson shot 70. Only eight players in the 78-player, no-cut field, were over par after the first round.

