Hana Wakimoto maintains her lead after the 2nd round of the LPGA Japan tournament

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Hana Wakimoto shot a 4-under 68 to maintain her lead after the second round of the LPGA’s Toto Japan Classic. The Japanese player shot a 63 in the opening round and continues to set the pace with a 13-under-par total of 131. Yealimi Noh of the United States and Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand were two strokes off the lead after the second round. Noh shot 65 and Jutanugarn carded a 66 on Friday.

