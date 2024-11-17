Hampton’s huge day helps North Carolina hold off Wake Forest 31-24 to reach bowl eligibility

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Omarion Hampton posted career highs of 35 carries for 244 yards with a key late touchdown that helped North Carolina beat Wake Forest 31-24. The win pushed the Tar Heels to bowl eligibility. Hampton found the end zone from 6 yards out with 2:26 left for a 31-17 lead. Demond Claiborne ran for two touchdowns for the Demon Deacons, who lost three turnovers. Michael Kern took over at quarterback for Wake Forest due to an injury to starter Hank Bachmeier in the third quarter.

