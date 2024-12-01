Hampton, Williams, Johnson help Northern Illinois run past Central Michigan, 24-16

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Ethan Hampton ran for a touchdown and engineered a pair of 66-yard touchdown drives, all in the first quarter, and Northern Illinois held on to earn a 24-16 win over long-time rival Central Michigan in the regular-season finale. The game was the 60th renewal of the oldest rivalry for both schools and the Chippewas came in having won four of the last five meetings and eight of the last 10, After honoring a group of 30 seniors prior to kick-off the Huskies jumped to a 19-0 lead by scoring three first-quarter touchdowns.

