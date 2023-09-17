Hampton takes control in the final quarter-and-a-half to seal Howard’s fate with a 35-34 win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quarterback Christopher Zellous ran for two touchdowns and threw for another and helped capped a fourth quarter comeback to send Hampton past Howard 35-34. Early in the fourth, Aaron Bickerton’s 22-yard field goal ended Howard’s 13-play, 75-yard drive to serve as the Bison’s final points of the day. Later, Hampton took over deep in Howard’s territory when Bickerton lost 21 yards when the ball got away on a punt attempt. Then, facing fourth-and-nine at the Howard 12, Zellous threw a touchdown to Paul Woods to make it 34-28 with 8:02 left. Howard went three-and-out on its next drive before Zellous led the Pirates on a seven-play, 63-yard drive that ended with him running it in from the 1.

