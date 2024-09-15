Hampton scores three TDs on 210-yard night as North Carolina beats NC Central 45-10

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Omarion Hampton rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns to lift North Carolina past stubborn North Carolina Central in a 45-10 victory. The last of Hampton’s 25 carries was a 4-yard touchdown run as North Carolina scored two TDs in less than a four-minute stretch early in the fourth quarter and went up 31-10. North Carolina’s sputtering offense earlier resulted in starting quarterback Conner Harrell and back-up Jacolby Criswell both playing in various stretches. Walker Harris threw for 88 yards on 7-for-15 passing for NC Central, which had 167 yards of total offense. The Tar Heels racked up 28 fourth-quarter points.

