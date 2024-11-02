Hampton scores 5 TDs, Brown gets first win over Florida State as North Carolina rolls to 35-11 win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Omarion Hampton had four touchdown runs and a 49-yard TD reception as North Carolina cruised to a 35-11 victory over Florida State on Saturday. Hampton racked up 172 rushing yards and 93 receiving yards and now has 14 touchdowns for UNC. The UNC senior has seven straight 100-yard rushing games.

