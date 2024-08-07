Hampton Morris is 1st US men’s weightlifter to medal at the Olympics since ’84. Li Fabin wins gold

PARIS (AP) — Hampton Morris is the first U.S. man to win an Olympic weightlifting medal in four decades. The 20-year-old from Marietta, Georgia, took home bronze in the men’s 61-kilogram division. He is the youngest American weightlifter to compete at the Games since Cheryl Haworth in 2000. Mario Martinez and Guy Carlton were the country’s last men’s medalists at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Li Fabin of China defended his title in the 61 kilograms with a score of 310 and set an Olympic snatch record in the process. Theerapong Silachai of Thailand got silver for second.

