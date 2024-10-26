Hampton, Jones have big days, Tar Heels end skid 41-14 over Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Omarion Hampton ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and J.J. Jones caught five passes for 129 yards and a pair of scores as North Carolina snapped a four-game losing streak with a 41-14 win over Virginia. The Tar Heel buried a month’s worth of frustration by dominating the second and third quarters to end their longest losing streak since 2018. Virginia endured a dismal offensive day, not scoring a touchdown until backup quarterback Tony Muskett connected with JR Wilson for a 68-yard score with 10:07 left and the outcome no longer in doubt. The Tar Heels outgained Virginia 428 yards to 288 and held the Cavaliers to a 6-for-16 showing on third down. Virginia, loser of three in a row, struggled to block North Carolina, which racked up 10 sacks.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.