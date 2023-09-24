Hampton has 169 yards rushing, 4 TDs as Elon holds off Campbell 28-24

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Hampton rushed for 169 yards and four touchdowns to lead Elon to a 28-24 win over Campbell. Hampton scored on runs of 10, 6 and 1 yard in the second quarter to give the Phoenix a 21-3 lead at the break. His short scoring run late in the third made it 28-10. Then the Camels took advantage of a fumble at midfield to score on an 11-yard pass from Hajj-Malik Williams to VJ Wilkins to cut the deficit to 28-18. Following a three-and-out, Campbell went 87 yards in seven plays, scoring on a NaQuari Rogers 2-yard run with 4:27 to play. The Camels couldn’t convert a second 2-point conversion. Elon picked up two first downs before the Camels took over on their 16 with a minute to play and they reached the Phoenix 37 as time ran out.

