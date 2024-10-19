Hampton beats North Carolina A&T 59-17 for the Aggies’ fifth straight loss

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ja’Quan Snipes rushed for two touchdowns, Tymere Robinson and Donovan Shepard also had scoring runs and Hampton beat North Carolina A&T 59-17 for the Aggies’ fifth straight loss. Hampton scored three touchdowns in less than a minute in the fourth quarter. Following a touchdown, Hampton booted a kickoff into the end zone that returner Cortez Lane bobbled and mistakenly left on the ground. The Pirates alertly fell on the loose ball for a touchdown. On A&T’s next possession, Tre Everett III intercepted a screen pass and ran it 11 yards into the end zone as Hampton scored 28 fourth-quarter points. The Pirates also scored 21 points in the second quarter and added a scoring drive on their first possession of the second half for a 31-14 lead.

