Hamlin passes Hill on final restart to win Xfinity race at Darlington on Saturday

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin passed Austin Hill on the final restart to his sixth Xfinity Series event at Darlington Raceway. Hamlin was on the high side when he zoomed past Hill and opened up a six-length lead at the checkered flag in the overtime finish on Saturday. Hill finished second and John Hunter Nemechek was third. It was Hamlin’s sixth Xfinity victory at the track “Too Tough To Tame” and his 18th career win in NASCAR’s Triple-A series. Hamlin will open the Cup Series playoffs on Sunday night in the Southern 500.

