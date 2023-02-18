Hamlin, fellow Toyota drivers skip last Daytona 500 practice

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin and his six fellow Toyota drivers skipped the final practice for the race. Even action sports star Travis Pastrana, who has little experience at Daytona International Speedway, sat out the 50-minute session. He is driving a third car for 23XI Racing, which is the team co-owned by Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan. Sixteen of 40 cars got on track Saturday. Brad Keselowski topped the speed chart in his No. 6 Ford. He reached 191.201 mph during his 14-lap stint.

