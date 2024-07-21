Hamilton takes his record 200th podium after ‘hair-raising’ duel in Hungary with Verstappen

BUDAPEST (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has added to his Formula One milestones by becoming the only driver to stand on a winners’ podium for the 200th time after his third-place finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix. Hamilton got his winning groove back at the British GP two weeks ago when he took his record victory tally to 104. That triumph ended a winning drought that dated back to the second-to-last race of 2021. His seven world titles are only matched by Michael Schumacher, who is second all-time in podiums at 155. Hamilton extended his record podium haul following a drive that featured a scintillating duel with top rival Max Verstappen.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.