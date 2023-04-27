Hamilton signs 3-year extension with Jags after career year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars believe nose tackle DaVon Hamilton’s best season is just the beginning. Hamilton signed a three-year contract extension. It’s a clear indication how general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson feel about the third-round pick entering his fourth season. A person familiar with negotiations says the extension is worth $34.5 million and includes $23 million guaranteed. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side disclosed financial details. Baalke says “we are confident that his best football lies ahead.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.